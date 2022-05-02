Telangana: Haj pilgrims asked not to carry odd size baggage

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee’s Executive Officer B. Shafiullah on Monday informed that the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, upon information from Saudi Authorities, has emphasized upon standardized baggage in the aircraft during the departure and arrival of intending Haj Pilgrims, this year.

The pilgrims have been advised not carry odd size baggages, cartoons, boxes etc. which will result in delay of flights at the airport owing to the hurdles of moving the luggage and other operational challenges.

In view of the above the government has decided that Haj Committee of India should ensure that uniform standardized baggage is carried by all pilgrims.

The Committee is considering to procure and supply two suitcases (Check in Luggage) and one hand bag (Cabin Baggage) of a standardized size to all intending pilgrims as mentioned in the guidelines of Haj-2022. The process will be initiated following necessary approval from a competent authority, shortly.

In lieu of the above, pilgrims are advised not to buy or procure new luggage for their journey as the same shall be provided to them by the Haj Committee shortly as per guidelines in accordance with previous practice.