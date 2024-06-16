Stay on Yediyurappa’s arrest betrays court’s selective justice: Mehboba

Mehbooba Mufti
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (FILE PHOTO)

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the Karnataka High court staying the arrest of BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POSCO case on the grounds that he is former chief minister, a selective delivery of justice.

In contrast, she cited the examples of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand former CM Hemant Soren, who, she said, were jailed on “far lesser charges.”

“Karnataka High Court’s stay on BJPs BS Yediyurappa’s arrest in POSCO case stating that the accused being a former CM is not going to go anywhere stands in contrast to the treatment meted out to another ex CM Hemant soren & sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal both behind bars since months on far lesser charges.

“It exposes how justice is being delivered selectively,” the Kashmiri leader said in a post on X.

