Hyderabad: A 44-year-old steel welder was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Amberpet police for allegedly selling poppy husk in the city.

The suspect, Mangala Ram, originally from Rajasthan, was found possessing 21 kilograms of poppy husk and drug processing machinery during a joint operation on August 5.

Police have confiscated a mixer grinder, two mixer jars, two weighing scales, a strainer, two mobile handsets and a Hero Splendor bike, all valued at an estimated Rs 3.5 lakh. A case has been registered at the Amberpet police station under applicable sections of the NDPS Act.

As per authorities, Mangala Ram had arrived in Hyderabad in 2022 and lived in Chengicherla, taking up work as a steel welder with his brother-in-law.

Discontented with the meagre earnings and motivated by personal dependence on poppy husk, he started sourcing the drug from his home village in Rajasthan at cheaper prices and retailing the same in Hyderabad at a mark-up.

Police informed that the accused was attempting to sell the drug when he was caught. The preliminary investigation also indicated that he has been addicted to poppy husk since his time in Rajasthan and took to peddling to support both his addiction and way of life.

The authorities have asked the public to avoid using drugs and report any activity to the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing at 8712661601. They also requested parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities to keep them away from drug habits.