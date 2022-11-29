Steer away from these 5 mistakes for safer driving

Complacency while hitting the road can prove to be fatal. Road accidents happen at alarming rates every year due to minor mistakes by drivers. These can be easily evaded if care is taken while taking to the road with your car. So here are 5 wrongdoings you should avoid for a safer experience on the road.

Attending calls on-road

Taking a call while driving should be avoided no matter how necessary it may seem. It’s an easy distraction which can cause you to lose track of your driving technique and lead to an unfortunate accident.

Ignoring side mirrors

Keeping an eye up front is important, but not enough. Alertness in all directions is key for a safe drive. Side mirrors help in keeping a check on the vehicles on the side and behind. Keep them well-positioned so you can view the road without turning your head too much.

Changing lanes without indicators

Changing lanes on roads may sometimes be necessary. However, executing the turn and using your indicators to signal nearby vehicles of your intention is essential. Without indicators, nearby vehicles would react in haste to your turn, leading to a potential road mishap.

Riding brakes with accelerator

It’s common to put our left foot on the brake and our right foot on the accelerator, slamming both pedals at a quick stop. This leads to jerky driving, which can be lethal on a busy road as vehicles coming from behind may not react on time to the abrupt stoppage of your car. Best to keep the left foot at bay, the right foot is the ‘right one’ most of the time.