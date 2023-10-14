Step inside Bigg Boss 17 house: Tour video, photos

As the countdown begins, viewers got a glimpse of the opulence and grandeur that awaits the housemates

Updated: 14th October 2023 1:37 pm IST
Step inside Bigg Boss 17 house: Tour video, photos
Bigg Boss 17 house photos (Colors YouTube Channel)

Mumbai: Excitement is building as Bigg Boss 17 gears up for its grand premiere on October 15. A day before its grand launch, the makers have treated fans to an exclusive tour of the lavish house of Salman Khan-hosted show, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating the show’s start.

As the countdown begins, viewers got a glimpse of the opulence and grandeur that awaits the housemates. The Bigg Boss 17 house is nothing short of a lavish paradise, featuring state-of-the-art amenities and a modern design that will surely keep the contestants captivated throughout their stay.

The house is a perfect blend of style and comfort, with luxurious bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a living area, and a stunning garden like always. The decor and trendy furnishings add a touch of glamour to the contestants’ stay.

The anticipation is at an all-time high as fans await the personalities and dynamics that will unfold within the house. With a diverse cast of contestants, BB 17 is expected to offer a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, friendships, and rivalries that will keep viewers hooked.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.

