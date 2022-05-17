Step inside Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s beautiful home [Photos]

Mumbai: Indian television industry’s one of the youngest divas Jannat Zubair Rahmani is gaining popularity by the day. Be it her television stints or her addictive Instagram reels, she is always on the receiving end of love and adoration from fans.

Jannat made her acting debut as a child with 2010’s Dill Mill Gayye and has been seen in many Hindi television shows ever since.

Apart from working in TV serials and music videos, Jannat Zubair has also featured in many Bollywood films including — Aagaah-The Warning, Luv Ka The End, Hichki, among others.

Jannat Zubair, who enjoys a massive fan following of 42 million on Instagram, along with her travel adventures often shares glimpses of her beautiful abode in her posts. The social media influencer stays in Mumbai along with her parents — Zubair Ahmad Rahmani & Nazneen Rahmani and brother Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. Scroll ahead to have a look.

Going by these glimpses of her home, it seems like Jannat is a lady with spectacular choices. Covered in all shades of golden and beige, her home surely looks like an epitome of royalty.

With 3 million subscribers on YouTube, Jannat Zubair has also shared glimpses of her bedroom in many of her vlogs. Check it out here.

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair is reportedly going to join Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.