Step inside Sonakshi Sinha’s new home worth Rs 14cr [Photos]

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, recently shared photos of her new high-rise flat in Mumbai with her fans on Instagram. The breathtaking flat offers an incredible view of the sea as well as the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Sonakshi remarked in her post that being an adult is difficult, as evidenced by the process of moving in.

Sonakshi purchased the luxurious sea-facing apartment in 2020 for approximately Rs 14 crore. The property is located on the 16th floor of the prestigious residential tower 81 Aureate in Bandra and spans an impressive 4,628 square feet. Sonakshi is currently living in Juhu with her family, but her new flat promises a lavish and comfortable lifestyle.

Sonakshi’s Instagram post featured her living room, which was decked out with covered furniture and accessories. The actor in the photos appeared to be overwhelmed by the abundance of items surrounding her. She mentioned the daunting task of arranging everything from plants and pots to lights, mattresses, and kitchen essentials when expressing her frustrations and challenges in setting up a new home.

The Dabangg actress’ film industry friends and colleagues wished her well and expressed their pride in her accomplishment. “Very proud of you sona,” actor Saqib Saleem said, while co-star Suhail Nayyar added, “I’m a proud friend.” Raghavendra Mahat, her co-star from the film Double XL, was looking forward to visiting her new home.

On the work front, she recently appeared in the Prime Video series ‘Dahaad’ and has a number of exciting projects in the works, including the films “Kakuda,” “Nikita Roy,” and “The Book of Darkness.” She will also appear alongside Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period web series “Heeramandi” on Netflix. In 2024, Sonakshi will co-star with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”