Step inside SRK, Gauri Khan’s beautiful Delhi home (Video)

Mumbai: King of many hearts, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry for nearly 3 decades now. He made his acting debut with the 1992 film Deewana and since then there is no looking back for him. SRK has done over 100 films and the level of fortune he had earned from that comes as no surprise.

He is truly considered as one of the most succesful and bankable actors in India, who has managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan is among the richest and highest paid celebrities in the world right now. And he also owns a few most expensive properties across the globe. His dreamy Delhi home is one among. Scroll down to read and know more.

Delhi holds a special charm and place in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s hearts, as the city is SRK’s birthplace and a place where he met Gauri when they were both teenagers. Going by the pictures and a video by Vogue, the couple’s cozy abode has beautiful pieces of art, photographs, everything that evokes nostalgia and captures the best moments of her family. The vintage walls have huge mirrors and stunning lamps.

Speaking to Vogue, Gauri revealed that she has designed their Delhi residence with a lot of love and emotion just like her Mumbai home, Mannat. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his next film. Essaying a vertically challenged role in ‘Zero’ was SRK’s last big screen outing, which hit the screens in December 2018. After having reportedly turned down over 20 scripts, the exciting films that Shah Rukh Khan has in store are Pathan, Comedy action-thriller with Raj & Krishna DK and Immigration Comedy with Rajkumar Hirani.