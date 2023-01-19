Step inside Suniel Shetty’s luxurious farmhouse [Video Tour]

Mumbai: Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty are all set to take their relationship to the next level. According to various reports, the couple is going to tie the knot on January 23, 2023. Rumours also suggest that the grand wedding ceremony will take place at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

As the venue of the marriage is trending on the internet and most of the fans of the couple are searching for inside pictures of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, we thought of giving you inside tour of the lavish mansion. Have a look below.

Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube

The masive farmhouse comprises around 8 bedrooms, a large pool and lush greenery inside. There is also a gurgling stream flowing through the serene space. The tall green plants and antiques decorated the house makes it a perfect wedding spot.

Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube

Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube

Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube

Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube

Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty were featured in the web series ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is‘ in which they gave a visual tour of their holiday home in Khandala. Check out the video below.

The Shetty family has not officially disclosed the venue and date of the marriage yet. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding.