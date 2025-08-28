Step into Hyderabad’s 125-year sweet shop serving since Nizams

When discussing Hyderabad’s heritage food spots, names like Hameedi Confectioners, Munshi Naan, Nimrah Cafe, Subhan Bakery, and others immediately come to mind. These establishments have become woven into the fabric of the city, carrying forward recipes and legacies that are over a century old.

But beyond these celebrated names, there are still some places in the city that have been quietly thriving without a spotlight. These are family-run kitchens that have stayed loyal to their craft and customers for generations. One such hidden gem is Haryanvi Mithai Ghar, an over 125-year-old shop in Ghansi Bazaar, near Charminar that mostly old city residents know about.

A legacy since the 19th century

Haryanvi Mithai Ghar, originally known as Balveerji Puriwale, is not just another sweet shop in Hyderabad, it is a piece of living history. What makes this spot particularly special is how it is one of the first to bring the flavours of North India to the Nizam-run city. Currently being run by the 7th-generation owner, it was started by a family that migrated from Haryana to Hyderabad.

While owners have changed, the family has stayed true to its recipes and the limited menu, relying on pure ghee and traditional techniques. While many heritage food spots in Hyderabad have adapted their menus to modern tastes, Haryanvi Mithai Ghar has held its ground.

The signature dishes

Ask anyone who has walked into the humble shop, and they will tell you the same thing- start with the ghee-laden puri sabzi. Touted as the trademark of Haryanvi Mithai Ghar, the crispy, golden puris are served with a flavourful potato curry.

Equally famous is their lacha kalakand, soft and rich, made in the traditional slow-cooked style. Alongside it, classics like bathka peda, gulab jamun, rasgulla, gajar ka halwa, samosa, kachori and barfi make up the rest of the menu. While the menu is not extensive, the few items they serve are perfected to the point where customers keep returning, often bringing along friends and family to share the experience.

What Hyderabad loves most about this shop is its consistency and simplicity. There are no modern twists, and for many, it is tied to childhood nostalgia of weekend breakfasts.