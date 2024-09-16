Step into style with Ayzuh: Hyderabad’s new modest fashion brand

In recent years, modest fashion has become a buzzword, with normal consumers and international fashion houses, alike, embracing it. No longer limited to Muslim women, it now caters to anyone looking for chic and versatile wardrobe options.

Despite this growing popularity, finding the right modest pieces in mainstream stores can be a challenge for many shoppers.

Enter Ayzuh: Making Modest Fashion Accessible

Hyderabad-based Khansland Pvt Limited’s new brand Ayzuh aims to address this challenge.

“With brands like H&M or Zara, we have to dig through a lot of large collections to ultimately find a few pieces of modest clothing. I started Ayzuh with the intention to spare women this hassle while also offering quality fits,” said founder Aiza Asghar.

Modest fashion collection (Image Source: Ayzuh)

The brand is based out of Turkey and operates in Hyderabad, capturing the rich cultural influences of these cities to deliver couture brilliance.

What further sets the brand apart is its two distinct clothing lines: Ayzuh Luxe and Ayzuh Love. Luxe caters to those who desire an ‘old money’ aesthetic with its premium pieces, ranging between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 20,000. On the other hand, Ayzuh Love focuses on wardrobe essentials and fun, casual staples ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000.

The collection boasts runway-ready pieces crafted with high-quality fabrics from Turkey, ensuring each garment is as timeless as it is elegant.

“Our collection includes tunics, co-ord sets, abayas, maxi dresses, workout fits, burkinis, work wear, and casual fits. If you are someone who likes oversized yet flattering fits, Ayzuh is your perfect shopping destination,” Aiza tells Siasat.com

Where to find Ayzuh?

Although Ayzuh maintains an Instagram for display purposes, the real action happens on WhatsApp where fashionistas snap up the latest trends.

“Our new collections drop every Thursday at 1 pm and orders are taken until Friday. This creates a sense of exclusivity for our loyal customers and items sell out quickly too,” said Aiza.

Modest fashion collection (Image Source: Ayzuh)

While the brand’s core market is in Hyderabad and Turkey, it delivers throughout India and internationally at additional costs.

WhatsApp Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DLsSwnpIYgy3mg14mZbiTO

As modest fashion continues to break boundaries, Ayzuh stands at the forefront, offering sophisticated pieces that cater to modern women’s diverse needs.