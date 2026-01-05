Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by IT firms

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 125.96 points to 85,636.05 during early trade.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th January 2026 12:28 pm IST
Mumbai: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Sensex on Tuesday jumped 169.94 points to fresh peak of 69,035.06 in early trade; Nifty climbed 52.60 points to hit record high of 20,739.40. (PTI Photo)
Representational photo

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday, dragged by blue-chip IT stocks.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 125.96 points to 85,636.05 during early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 30.95 points to 26,297.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

However, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 289.80 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 677.38 crore.

“The year 2026 has begun with major geopolitical developments which can have profound consequences. The US action in Venezuela has the potential to further destabilise global geopolitics,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Memory Khan Seminar

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi index, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index were trading significantly higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower.

US markets ended mostly in positive territory on Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.08 per cent to USD 60.70 per barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex climbed 573.41 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 85,762.01. The Nifty went up by 182 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 26,328.55.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th January 2026 12:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button