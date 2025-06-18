Stock markets fall for 2nd day amid soaring Middle East tensions

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday, June 18, as soaring tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision hit investor sentiment.

Surrendering its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 138.64 points or 0.17 percent to close at 81,444.66. After a weak opening, the index hit a high of 81,858.97 in morning deals but failed to hold onto gains later. The barometer dipped 346.29 points or 0.42 percent to hit a low of 81,237.01.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 41.35 points or 0.17 percent to settle at 24,812.05, marking its second day of losses.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest loser dropping by 1.79 percent. Adani Ports fell by 1.55 percent, Hindustan Unilever by 1.35 percent, Bajaj Finserv by 1.16 percent, and Nestle by 0.95 percent. Losses in ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, NTPC and HCL Tech also dragged the index down.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank surged by 5.12 percent after a report expressed optimism over its performance in the coming 12 months.

Titan rose by 1.99 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra by 1.24 percent and Maruti by 1.12 percent.

“The domestic market failed to maintain the opening gains as the continuing tensions in the Middle East & volatility in oil prices dragged the overall sentiment. However, auto and consumer discretionary gained in expectations of a demand revival,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Israeli warplanes pounded Iran’s capital overnight and into Wednesday as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that the Nifty edged higher initially but failed to sustain the momentum, primarily due to pressure from heavyweight stocks.

“Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting during early trades on Thursday. While most expect no change in interest rates, the Fed’s commentary—especially in light of the prevailing global uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions and trade tariff concerns—will be more crucial,” Mishra said.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended 0.34 percent lower each.

Among BSE sectoral indices, IT dropped 0.76 percent, BSE Focused IT declined 0.75 percent, utilities (0.75 percent), power (0.67 percent), commodities (0.66 percent) and metal (0.65 percent).

However, consumer durables index climbed 0.75 percent, consumer discretionary (0.38 percent), auto (0.37 percent) and bankex (0.03 percent).

As many as 2,447 stocks declined while 1,531 advanced and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,482.77 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 8,207.19 crore in the previous trade.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index settled in the positive territory while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended lower.

European markets were trading in the positive zone.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.35 percent to USD 75.42 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 212.85 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 81,583.30. The Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.37 percent to 24,853.40.