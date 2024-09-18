Stones hurled at Ganesh immersion procession in Akola dist; 68 held

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2024 12:23 am IST
Representative Image

Akola: Unidentified persons hurled stones at a Ganesh idol procession in Akot city in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Wednesday, leaving some police personnel and others injured, officials said.

The incident occurred in Nandipeth area at 4 PM, prompting police to bring in reinforcement to control the situation.

Also Read
Tension at Charminar Ganesh Visarjan over burkha-clad woman’s presence

Police detained 68 persons for allegedly throwing stones and the process of registering a case is underway, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anmol Mittal.

He said injured peoples were admitted to the rural hospital and security was stepped up by police in sensitive areas.

“The situation is under control now,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2024 12:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button