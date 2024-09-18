Stones hurled at Ganesh immersion procession in Akola dist; 68 held

Akola: Unidentified persons hurled stones at a Ganesh idol procession in Akot city in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Wednesday, leaving some police personnel and others injured, officials said.

The incident occurred in Nandipeth area at 4 PM, prompting police to bring in reinforcement to control the situation.

Police detained 68 persons for allegedly throwing stones and the process of registering a case is underway, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anmol Mittal.

He said injured peoples were admitted to the rural hospital and security was stepped up by police in sensitive areas.

“The situation is under control now,” he added.