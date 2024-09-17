Tension at Charminar Ganesh Visarjan over burkha-clad woman’s presence

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 17th September 2024 6:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Tense moments were witnessed at Charminar during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on Tuesday, September 17, when an alleged non-Muslim woman clad in a burkha was found moving around with her friend.

A few youngsters who were watching the procession grew suspicious on finding a boy belonging to another community moving around with a burqa-clad woman. When the men questioned them, the woman revealed that she was a non-Muslim and wore a burqa to conceal her identity.

Noticing something suspicious, a local youngster informed the policemen who were on duty at the procession. The police, sensing trouble, immediately shifted them to the local police station where they were being questioned.

The police increased deployment near the police station fearing some kind of protest.

