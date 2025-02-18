Stop AP from diverting Telangana water illegally: Min Uttam to Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday, February 18, demanded immediate intervention of the central government in the Krishna water dispute with Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the 2nd All India State Water Ministers’ Conference, 2025, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Udaipur, he urged the Centre to take steps to stop AP from “illegally diverting Krishna River water” from the foreshore of Srisailam Dam and Nagarjuna Sagar Right Bank meant for the state.

His statement comes a day after the government of Telangana decided to lodge a complaint with the Centre against Andhra Pradesh (AP) for drawing more water from the Krishna river than its allocated share. Uttam Kumar also insisted on the installation of telemetry instruments to monitor Krishna River water usage and called for an early resolution of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) case to safeguard Telangana’s rightful share, said a press release from his office.

The Telangana minister urged the Centre to “fully bear the cost of desilting and desedimentation of all major and minor irrigation projects in the state” as well, in line with support provided to similar projects in other states, said a press release from his office. He also pressed for the early completion of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) inquiry into the Medigadda project, requesting a clear written recommendation from the Centre on the way forward.

Uttam Kumar also pointed out that the Telangana government had initiated desiltation and desedimentation efforts across major and medium irrigation projects as per the central framework and sought financial assistance from the Centre for these initiatives for the water projects.

“Regarding the NDSA investigation into the Medigadda project, he noted that the inquiry had been pending for several months and requested the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s intervention to ensure swift completion and a clear course of action for the Telangana government

Uttam seeks Centre support for Musi river project

Stating that the Musi River Redevelopment project seems to restore river ecology, improve sewage management, and enhance urban infrastructure while ensuring sustainable water management for Hyderabad. About 55 kilometers of the river runs through Hyderabad, and Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Centre to provide full financial support, similar to the assistance extended to the Ganga and Yamuna rejuvenation projects, said the release.

The Telangana irrigation minister sought Rs 4,000 crore for the establishment of trunk and interceptor sewer networks, along the Musi River and an additional Rs 6,000 crore to link the Godavari River with Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Hyderabad for water needs. “He emphasised that this linkage would secure Hyderabad’s drinking water supply while also ensuring the rejuvenation of the Musi River,” stated the release.

He further demanded expedited water allocation for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Samakka-Sarakka Project, and Sitarama Sagar Project, along with low-cost, long-term funding for ongoing irrigation projects in Telangana.

The All India Water Ministers’ Conference, themed “India @ 2047 – A Water Secure Nation,” focused on long-term water security strategies. Telangana’s demands underscored urgent concerns related to Krishna River water allocation, funding for key irrigation projects, and the restoration of the Musi River, all of which are critical for the state’s water security and development, said the release from Uttam Kumar Reddy’s office