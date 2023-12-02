BRS violating MCC using Rythu Bandhu, assigned lands: Congress to EC

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Saturday, December 2, wrote to the Election Commission (EC) alleging that the BRS-led state government is planning to disburse the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance money of about Rs 6000 crores to “favoured contracts for receiving commissions/kickbacks in the last 2 to 3 days left before the formation of a new state government in a few days.

“The Model code of conduct is in place in Telangana. Since ECI did not permit the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu under the period of the Model Code of Conduct, the government of Telangana is planning to disburse the same amount to favoured contractors for receiving commissions/kickbacks. Large payments of Rs. 6,000 crores are being made to their favourite contractors on an off-turn basis and not in serial order of those waiting for payment. In the last 2 to 3 days in power, when MCC is in place, the government of Telangana has been disbursing Rs. 6,000 crores to selected contractors in an illegal manner,” Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy said in his complaint.

The party also alleged that the title deeds of thousands of acres of assigned lands in Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy and Medchal districts were assigned lands as per previous land records using the Dharani portal.

“These properties are being transferred to their proxies of the chief minister’s family members,” the complaint alleged.

Uttam asked EC to direct the state chief secretary to “follow proper and due process to ensure that the present BRS government does not misuse its powers during MCC,” adding that “it is likely, these are the last 2 to 3 days of this state government.”

When asked about the state cabinet meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on December 4, Uttam Kumar Reddy said they were not aware why he called the meeting.

“He may have called the meeting to submit his resignation to the governor,” the Congress leader remarked.

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3, Sunday and the fate of over 2000 candidates in the contest will be out by the end of the day.