Mumbai: We’ve often seen rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hyping each other up, whether it’s for a film, brand, or just professional wins. And this time was no different.

As Vijay Deverakonda dropped the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film Kingdom on July 27, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram with the most adorable note cheering for him. Calling the trailer “madness,” she praised Vijay’s acting chops and expressed how much she admired his craft. She even joked that she hopes to someday match at least 50% of his performance level.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “Wohhhooo!!! What a trailer this is! Madness! Ahh! Got to wait 4 more days after watching this cool off a trailer.. not fair! @thedeverakonda I always keep telling you – you are something else! One day I wish I learn my craft so well that one day I can do the 50% of acting that you do!”

Vijay’s reply? Equally heart-melting.

He reposted her letter and responded with,” You superstar, success and love you have achieved across the country is rare. So stop embarrassing me with your kindness and love. Give us some of that golden touch you have.. and enjoyy #Kingdom @rashmika_mandanna”

Here’s what he replied to her on X.

Rushiee 😊

May your words come true 🤗❤️ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 8, 2025

Their adorable exchange is now winning over fans, once again fuelling speculations about their off-screen bond.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a high-octane action entertainer that promises intense drama, gripping storytelling, and a powerhouse performance by Vijay. Bhagyashree Borse stars opposite him, while Satyadev plays a key role. The film, which has faced multiple delays, is finally set to hit the big screens on July 31.