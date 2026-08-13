Stop land auction in Raidurg: Harish Rao to CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday, August 13, urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stop the land auction at Raidurg scheduled between August 17 and 21.

In a letter to Reddy, the Siddipet MLA alleged that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) auction of 10.63 acres in survey number 83 has been declared a heritage site, while competing ownership claims involving SBI and Waqf rights are already under legal scrutiny.

Rao also highlighted a government order from January 2, 2003, which declared land in Raidurg Panmaktha Village a Heritage Site. He also said the government must protect the land under the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017. He also said that Jamia Nizamia claims rights to the same land. Because of heritage and Waqf issues, there are many claims for ownership.

Open Letter to @revanth_anumula

Stop the Raidurg Land Auction.



The proposed TGIIC auction of 10.63 acres in Survey No. 83/1, Raidurg, on August 17 and 21 must be stopped immediately.



Survey No. 83 has been declared a Heritage Site, while competing ownership claims involving… pic.twitter.com/oZWUFcRxpi — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) August 13, 2026

“The Supreme Court has also stressed the need to prevent the creation of third-party interests while such disputes remain unresolved,” Rao stated in his letter. The former Telangana minister reminded the CM that in 2020, the latter approached courts seeking protection of the land in Raidurg.

“After assuming office, how can you now allow an auction that could create third-party rights over disputed property? One stand in the Opposition, another in power?” Rao asked Reddy. Rao also alleged that Telangana’s public assets, including the University of Hyderabad and the rocks in Raidurg, are at risk.

Rao urged the Telangana government to establish lawful ownership and protect this heritage precinct.