Stop questioning Kanjhawala victim’s ‘character’, says DCW chief

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday urged people to stop questioning the morals of the Kanjhawla victim in the aftermath of claims made by her friend who was accompanying her at the time of the accident.

Anjali Singh was killed after being hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend who was riding pillion at the time of the accident recorded her statement with Delhi Police on Tuesday. She claimed that Anjali was drunk at the time and had insisted on riding the two-wheeler.

The friend, who did not wish to be named, said they had gone to meet her friends at a hotel on Saturday night.

Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Maliwal questioned why she had kept silent till the police traced her on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras.

“Anjali’s friend has put the blame on her. She was with Anjali when the accident happened. She left from the spot and went home. Didn’t she feel the need to inform (the) police or Anjali’s family about what had happened?

“She could have followed the car that was dragging Anjali, who must have been crying for help. She could have done something so that Anjali’s life could have been saved. What kind of friend is she?,” Maliwal said.

Demanding a probe into the friend’s claims, Maliwal said Singh died a painful death and she should not suffer “character assassination”.

“She died a painful death. She was dragged on Delhi’s roads for 12 kilometres and her body was found naked. The claims of her friend need to be investigated. Anjali should not be blamed for what happened to her. The accused should be hanged,” she said.

All five accused are currently in police custody. Singh was cremated on Tuesday.