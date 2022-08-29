‘Stopped from entering Taj Mahal with Krishna’s idol’ claims tourist from Jaipur

Agra: A tourist from Jaipur in Rajasthan has claimed that he was barred from entering the Taj Mahal with the idol of the young lord krishna.

The incident got the attention of local Hindu bodies, whose activists said they will protest against the authorities if action is not taken against those who stopped the tourist.

An official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, said he will enquire about the matter with the CISF officials.

The tourist, Gautam, told reporters at the Taj Mahal that the official cited security reasons for stopping him from entering with the idol.

“Laddu Gopal is like a family member and I always carry him,” he said.

“I have visited Mathura and Vrindavan with the lord. But here they asked me to enter without the god’s idol, he said.

I will ask any devout shopkeeper to keep the idol of the lord while we visit the monument,” he said.

Prince Vajpayee, Conservation Assistant (CA) at Taj Mahal told PTI: “I too have got a video in this regard. But I have no information whether the incident was on Monday or some other day. Will enquire about the incident from the CISF.”

Govind Parashar, national president of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat, said, “Strict action should be taken against those who have insulted the lord. If action is not taken, we will protest.”