‘Stopping the conflict in Gaza not seem to be a priority for int’l community’: Saudi FM

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the conflict in the Gaza Strip must stop immediately, but the international community does not consider this a priority.

Bin Farhan’s statement came on Friday, December 8, during a press conference before the meeting of Arab foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington.

Saudi Foreign Minister said, “The international community does not consider the end of the war in Gaza a priority, and we need a ceasefire in the Strip now, not within two weeks.”

“We are ready to discuss what will come after the fighting stops, and we need a reliable road map to establish a Palestinian state,” he added.

He pointed out that there had been a “significant increase in the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip,” noting that “the humanitarian situation is deteriorating.”

Bin Farhan stressed that “it is unacceptable to restrict the entry of aid into Gaza due to bureaucratic obstacles.”

For 64 days, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, leaving 17,487 killed, in addition to more than 46,000 injured, 75 percent of whom are children and women, according to the latest announced official figures.