Story behind Salman Khan’s signature bracelet

Mumbai: One of the most iconic actors in Bollywood, Salman Khan, has been a trendsetter for generations throughout his over 3 decades of career. Ardent fans have always been inquisitive about each and every detail about the superstar. His signature blue and silver colored bracelet is one among.

Salman Khan, who is very much attached to his bracelet, always wears it on his right wrist. The turquoise colored stone on it has an interesting story behind it. In an old video shared by his fan club has the superstar sharing the story with his fans. The throwback viral video is being circulated widely on social media platforms.

The clip happens to be from an event wherein Salman was asked about the significance of the bracelet. Replying to the fan, Salman said, “My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand. How kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started off working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firozah.”

Elaborating further, he added, “Apparently, there are only two living stones, that’s what they say. One is akik and one is firoza – this is the turquoise (firoza). What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

Salman Khan reveals story behind his bracelet

Salman’s fans started carrying off similar bracelets ever since he mentioned that it is lucky for him. It soon became a popular fashion trend. Salman also launched the bracelet online, along with his father, under his brand Being Human.

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently hosting the 15th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. He was last seen in Antim:The Final Truth which was released recently. Salman has Tiger 3 and a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan in his kitty.