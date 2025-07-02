Stranded British F-35B jet in Kerala becomes unlikely tourism star

Thiruvananthapuram: What began last month as an emergency landing by a British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has unexpectedly turned into a marketing gift for Kerala Tourism.

The jet, part of the UK’s most advanced stealth fleet, is awaiting repairs.

Now, that brief military issue is being reimagined — not in air bases or defence circles, but in the world of travel and tourism.

A new poster posted by Kerala Tourism on its ‘X’ handle is making the rounds online. It features a stylised image of the fighter jet parked against a dreamy Kerala backdrop — coconut trees and lush greenery.

A playful caption reads: “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend.” The quote is humorously attributed to “UK F-35B.”

The online buzz hasn’t stopped at just one poster.

Under a widely shared post on ‘X’, user Sumona Chakraborty jokes, “Now it refuses to start without coconut oil,” poking fun at Kerala’s well-known love for coconut oil in cooking.

Another user, who goes by The ChagalaToka, took things a step further.

They created their own poster showing the fighter jet parked casually outside a roadside tea shop — warplane turned wanderer — enjoying banana chips and the caption read– “No wonder it refuses to leave now — bro found peace, toddy and banana chips.”

The jet, worth over USD 110 million and known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on 14 June.

It remains grounded at the airport, awaiting repairs after developing a technical fault.

Officials have stated that aviation engineers from the UK are expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to carry out the necessary repairs.