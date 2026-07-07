Stranger’s kindness becomes viral symbol of communal harmony

Bhardwaj said his car got wedged in a pothole and that many vehicles passed by the spot without offering any help until Alaudin arrived.

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Young man speaking to camera during night, with two men in background, in a public setting.

Hyderabad: A video shared on social media by a man identified as Yash Bhardwaj has gone viral after he narrated how his car got stuck in a pothole and how a Muslim man came to his rescue when several other vehicles drove past without stopping.

In the video, Bhardwaj said his car got wedged in a pothole and that many vehicles passed by the spot without offering any help. He said it was only after a considerable wait that a man identified as Mohammad Alauddin stopped to assist him.

According to Bhardwaj, Alauddin not only helped him at the spot but also arranged for a crane, made the necessary phone calls, and stayed with him until the vehicle was safely pulled out of the pothole.

Subhan Bakery

Visibly moved by the gesture, Bhardwaj is heard saying in the video, “We are Hindus, he is Muslim, yet he is our brother,” as he thanked Alauddin for his help.

Bhardwaj’s remarks and the manner in which Alauddin extended help without hesitation struck a chord with viewers, with many describing the video as a heartening example of communal harmony and humanity beyond religious lines.

The video has since been widely shared on social media, with users praising Alauddin’s timely assistance and Bhardwaj for publicly acknowledging it.

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