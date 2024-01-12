Strategist Sunil Kanugolu won’t be part of Congress’ LS campaign

Hyderabad: Sunil Kanugolu, the poll strategist known for the Congress party’s victories in Karnataka and Telangana, will not be part of the Congress in the Lok Sabha election.

Instead, according to media reports, he will focus on the party’s campaigns in Haryana and Maharashtra.

This decision comes after high-profile poll strategist and founder of the Indian Political Action Committee, Prashant Kishore stepped away from the Congress’ national election preparations two years ago. Kanugolu has now established teams in Haryana, Maharashtra, and other states where elections are due this year.

Some senior Congress leaders said that Kanugolu will continue to work with the Congress. He will work with the Karnataka government where he is an advisor to the CM with a cabinet rank. He will also work in Telangana, according to the Congress sources.

The importance of Kanugolu to the Congress’ election machinery is perhaps best illustrated by the party’s dismal performances in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections. He held initial talks with leaders in those states, but neither Kamal Nath nor Ashok Gehlot agreed to his suggestions. Congress lost badly in both states. Sources said the wins in Karnataka and Telangana were the result of Kanugolu being given a free hand in each state.

Meanwhile, a senior leader party said that the Lok Sabha election is far too complicated, and especially now when the opposition’s bloc INDIA is there.

