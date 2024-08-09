Stray dog attacks differently abled boy in Hyderabad’s Kokapet

Hyderabad: As the dog menace continues to terrorise citizens, a seven-year-old differently-abled boy was attacked by a stray dog at his residence on Friday, August 9 at Kokapet.

The incident occurred while the boy was asleep at home alone. A stray dog entered the house located on the outskirts of Hyderabad and attacked him, causing injuries to his private parts.

Noticing the boy in distress, the residents rushed to rescue the boy and chased the dog away. He was immediately taken to a hospital for medical care.

His condition is reported to be stable currently.

Earlier, on August 8, three children were bitten by a dog while sitting outside their house in Telangana. The incident occurred in the Yellareddypet Mandal. The victims were identified as Sahjasra, Brithisha, and Varun; the dog attacked and bit them while they were doing homework.

In a similar incident, an 18-month-old toddler sustained severe injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on a subway in Karimnagar near Satavahana University on Wednesday, August 7.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on various social media platforms. The video shows the boy, Harinandan, standing alongside another child when, within seconds, a dog approaches and suddenly jumps on him, causing him to fall to the ground

Hyderabad reports 30k stray dog attack cases annually

Around 30,000 people are bitten by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, the city has between 4 to 6 lakh dogs.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.