Stray dog bites 11 children in Telangana’s Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A rabid dog bit 11 children in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Saturday, December 7, leading to injuries. All the children were below the age of 12.

The rabid dog went on a biting spree since Saturday morning and was captured late in the evening.

Initially, the dog bit two children in the Gole Bungalow colony and later went on attacking children in the surrounding colonies. The injured were immediately shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

People have raised concerns about the increased number of stray dogs in the area, which poses a threat to children, the elderly, and pedestrians. They have demanded immediate action from the Municipal authorities to address the issue.

Dog bites in Telangana

There have been several incidents of dog bites in Telangana this year. On November 21, a stray dog went on a biting spree and bit 21 people in Yellareddypet Mandal in the Rajanna Siricilla district of Telangana.

During the Venugopala Swamy Jatara, a stray dog attacked several pilgrims. The injured were taken to the local government hospital but due to a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, some were transferred to the Sircilla hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Rana Pratap Nagar, Allapur. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the child playing outside his residence.

In the footage, the boy is seen trying to run back inside as two dogs approach. Suddenly, a black stray dog lunges at him, grabbing his arm and dragging him into the street. Moments later, two more dogs join in the attack, biting him. His cry prompted two nearby women to rush out and scare the dogs away.

In a similar incident, 10 people were injured in Warangal’s Narsampet municipality, Telangana, after a rabid stray dog attacked them.

According to local reports the people had gone to drink toddy when the dog that came out of the bushes attacked them. While some ran in an attempt to escape the dog’s attack, others tried to thrash the animal.