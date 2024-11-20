Stray dog menace: Telangana HC asks state govt to consult experts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed state authorities to consult experts and propose effective solutions to address the ongoing stray dog issue in Hyderabad.

This directive was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao during a hearing on multiple petitions seeking judicial intervention to resolve the problem.

During the proceedings, special government pleader Pottigari Sridhar Reddy informed the court that discussions are underway with the Animal Welfare Board to approach the issue humanely.

He mentioned strategies such as sterilization and anti-rabies vaccinations, alongside community involvement, to manage aggressive stray dogs.

However, when questioned about the feasibility of proposed dog shelters or rehabilitation centers, Reddy conceded that such initiatives were deemed impractical.

The bench also expressed skepticism about whether sterilization and vaccination would effectively reduce the aggressiveness of stray dogs.

In response, Reddy acknowledged receiving suggestions from animal welfare authorities but was directed by the court to engage with experts and report back within three weeks.