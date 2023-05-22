Stray dogs attack 14 people, 2 cattle in Telangana’s Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: In a harrowing incident, stray dogs attacked 14 people, including children and 2 cattle in Anepur village in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad on Sunday.

Those attacked were shifted to Mahabubabad government hospital for treatment where four of them are reported to be in serious condition while the remaining were discharged after giving rabies vaccine.

At least 14 people, including children and 2 cattles were reportedly injured in an attack by #straydogs in Anepuram of Maripeda mandal of #Mahabubabad dist, they getting treatment in govt hospital and 4 of them serious, admitted in hospital, said Doctor.#Telangana #dogattack pic.twitter.com/auoOhUQQQM — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 21, 2023

Panicked villagers refused to step out of their houses as the dogs were yet to be nabbed.

A similar incident took place in Hyderabad in the month of March where a stray dog reportedly attacked 16 people, including eight children in Vinayak Nagar of Balanagar.

Four children that included a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when the dog attacked them while they were walking along the roadside.