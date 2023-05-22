Stray dogs attack 14 people, 2 cattle in Telangana’s Mahabubabad

Panic prevailed among the villagers after the incident who refrained from stepping out of their houses as the dogs are yet to be nabbed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd May 2023 2:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a harrowing incident, stray dogs attacked 14 people, including children and 2 cattle in Anepur village in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad on Sunday.

Those attacked were shifted to Mahabubabad government hospital for treatment where four of them are reported to be in serious condition while the remaining were discharged after giving rabies vaccine.

Panicked villagers refused to step out of their houses as the dogs were yet to be nabbed.

A similar incident took place in Hyderabad in the month of March where a stray dog reportedly attacked 16 people, including eight children in Vinayak Nagar of Balanagar.

Four children that included a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when the dog attacked them while they were walking along the roadside.

