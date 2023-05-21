Hyderabad: FIR against GHMC for animal cruelty

According to the complainant, two stray dogs were picked up by the GHMC dog-catching unit from Nagarjuna Nagar Ameerpet on May 11.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 21st May 2023 8:27 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A FIR has been registered against a GHMC dog-catching unit for gross negligence leading to the death of two healthy stray dogs, an animal activist alleged on Sunday.

According to the complainant P Vardhanamma, who is also an advocate, two stray dogs were picked up by the GHMC dog-catching unit from Nagarjuna Nagar Ameerpet on May 11.

Also Read
Hyderabad: One more delivery man attacked by dog; jumps from 3rd floor

However, after five days the dogs who were reportedly healthy refused to consume food and water.

MS Education Academy

In his FIR, Vardhanamma alleged that due to deteriorating health, he shifted the dogs to a private veterinary clinic for treatment. “But one of them died during treatment while the other is in a critical condition. This is the result of cruelty meted out to the animals by the GHMC,” Vardhanamma stated.

The Panjagutta police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 21st May 2023 8:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button