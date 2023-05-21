Hyderabad: FIR against GHMC for animal cruelty

Hyderabad: A FIR has been registered against a GHMC dog-catching unit for gross negligence leading to the death of two healthy stray dogs, an animal activist alleged on Sunday.

According to the complainant P Vardhanamma, who is also an advocate, two stray dogs were picked up by the GHMC dog-catching unit from Nagarjuna Nagar Ameerpet on May 11.

However, after five days the dogs who were reportedly healthy refused to consume food and water.

In his FIR, Vardhanamma alleged that due to deteriorating health, he shifted the dogs to a private veterinary clinic for treatment. “But one of them died during treatment while the other is in a critical condition. This is the result of cruelty meted out to the animals by the GHMC,” Vardhanamma stated.

The Panjagutta police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.