Stray dogs bite over 9K in Hyderabad this year so far

Hyderabad: Since the beginning of 2019 up until now, rabies has claimed 54 lives in Hyderabad as the city has been experiencing a severe problem with stray dogs.

An average of around 70 people are bitten daily and two rabies-related deaths each month this year.

The number of dog bites has been growing over the years. In 2022, there were 19,847 reported cases. This number jumped to 26,349 cases in 2023, and from January to mid-April 2024, already 9,208 incidents have been recorded. At this pace, the city is likely to reach or surpass last year’s figures as reported by The Times of India.

According to data from the government’s fever hospital, there have been eight rabies deaths in just the first few months of this year. Dr. K Shankar, superintendent of the fever hospital, highlighted a concerning lack of awareness about the seriousness of dog bites and the critical need for anti-rabies vaccinations.

The city estimates its stray dog population to be about 400,000, with nearly 90,000 not yet sterilized. Even sterilized dogs can become aggressive due to thirst and hunger, explained veterinary officials.

To address this issue, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and various NGOs have taken several steps. They have placed about 4,800 water bowls around the city to help hydrate stray dogs.

50 dog catching teams are working in three shifts to capture and sterilize unsterilized dogs. Thanks to these efforts, the stray dog population has decreased significantly from 7.5 lakh in 2007 to 3.97 lakh in 2024, according to a veterinary official.