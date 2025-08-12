Stray dogs bite two college students in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two college students here were attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday and have been hospitalised, said a city civic body official.

The incident occurred inside the Jnanabharathi campus, near Kengeri.

The students were identified as Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both pursuing Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, situated inside the Jnanabharathi campus.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner, Health and Sanitation Department, BBMP confirmed that the students were admitted in a nearby private hospital with dog bite injuries.

“They are fine now. But I am not very sure of the exact details of the case. We are awaiting a detailed veterinary report,” said Kishor.

He said it was suspected that a pack of dogs attacked the students.