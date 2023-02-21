Video: Stray dogs maul 5-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad

We'll ensure that our best is done so that these incident are not repeated, says KTR

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 21st February 2023 1:28 pm IST
A screengrab of the incident.

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad.

The deceased minor was identified as Pradeep, who had accompanied his father to his workplace where the incident took place.

The boy’s father, Gangadhar, works as a security guard.

He took his son with him to work on Sunday and while he was strolling outside, a pack of stray dogs attacked him, sources said, adding that the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced as well.

Some locals rushed to Pradeep’s rescue and rushed him to a hospital, sources informed further, adding, however, that he was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.

In a similar incident earlier, a toddler was mauled to death in an apartment building in Noida last year by a stray dog. The incident triggered massive disquiet among residents.

KTR condoles kid’s family members

Following the incident, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao condoled to the family members of the kid and said, ‘we’ve been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We’ve created animal care centres, animal birth control centres’.

‘Our biological waste disposal also needs to be upped. So, we’ll certainly do everything in our capacity’, he added.

