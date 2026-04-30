Stray dogs used as ‘living blood banks’ in Hyderabad, allege activists

Hyderabad: Serious allegations have emerged over the illegal extraction and sale of dog blood in the city, with animal welfare activists claiming that stray and even pet dogs are being exploited as “living blood banks” for profit.

According to complaints, a private pet care facility is suspected of capturing street dogs by luring them with food, keeping them in captivity, and repeatedly extracting their blood for transfusions. Activists allege that the animals are held in poor conditions and subjected to frequent blood withdrawal, raising concerns of cruelty, neglect, and possible long-term health damage.

It is claimed that around Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 is being charged for approximately 350 ml of dog blood. The extracted blood is then allegedly used for transfusions in sick pets brought to clinics.

Animal rights groups have flagged the issue with authorities, seeking action against what they describe as an unregulated and illegal animal blood bank. They state that while blood transfusion is a legitimate veterinary procedure, it must follow strict ethical and medical guidelines, including proper sourcing and care of donor animals.

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Meanwhile, activists have also issued a caution to pet owners, particularly those leaving animals in boarding facilities, urging them to remain vigilant and ensure their pets are not subjected to exploitation. They have demanded that the government introduce and implement stricter punishments for animal abuse.