Stree Summit 2.0 concludes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The STREE Summit 2.0 concluded in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 15, with the theme Accelerate Action for Women Empowerment. Eminent speakers deliberated on matters of collective benefit for every citizen.

The sessions were well-structured, featuring panellists who are not only subject matter experts but also active contributors to community development. These individuals continue to work for the betterment of society and serve as influencers of positive living and personal growth.

Call for action as STREE Summit highlights alarming gender ratio

Addressing the gathering, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said, “STREE stands for She Triumphs Through Respect, Equality and Empowerment.” He highlighted that the current girl-child ratio of 942 to 1,000 is alarming and could adversely impact the nation’s growth.

Also Read Pub in Hyderabad raided; 16 dancers arrested

He further stressed that discrimination against women must end both at home and in the workplace. Referring to the free bus ride scheme for women, he noted that it has led to greater female participation in various events across the state.

Anand, who also serves as the chairman of the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), mentioned that more women are joining the police force.

There are currently seven women police stations in the seven zones, and out of 19 DCPs, eight are women. Female officers are now part of patrol units, Blue Colts, and traffic police, with three SHOs being women officers. The commissioner concluded by urging the empowerment of women to boost both Telangana’s and the nation’s GDP.

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief guest at the summit, gave an overview of the HCSC and invited corporates to join as members.