Strict action against investigators found negligent in probing 2008 Jaipur blast case: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said strict action will be taken against investigators found guilty of negligence in probing the Jaipur serial bomb blast case in which all the accused were recently acquitted by the high court.

He also said the suicide of a man in Jaipur due to alleged harassment and the incident of misbehavior with a police head constable in Churu were unfortunate developments.

The chief minister said that district authorities should be active in protecting the poor people from the harassment by influential people.

Gehlot was addressing a review meeting on law and order here.

Referring to the acquittal of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case accused last month, the chief minister said strict action will be taken against those who were negligent in conducting the investigation.

The Rajasthan high court on March 29 acquitted the accused who were awarded capital punishment by a lower court. The high court had slammed the investigation.

Seventy-one people were killed and 185 others injured in a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 at places including Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

In the review meeting, the chief minister also expressed concern over the incident of harassment of poor.

“The chief minister said that the incident of harassment and suicide of a poor person for building a hotel in Jaipur is very sad. The district administration should take cognisance of such incidents and take prompt action,” a release quoting him as saying.

PHED minister Mahesh Joshi is one of the accused booked for abetment to suicide after a man, named Ramprasad, committed suicide on Monday over a land-related dispute. Before taking the extreme step, he shot a video and blamed Mahesh Joshi and others.

The chief minister also reacted to the report of alleged misbehavior with a traffic head constable in Churu by some men and said that strict action should be taken against them so that the morale of the police administration is raised.

A video of the sobbing policeman had gone viral recently.

The chief minister reviewed the crime situation in the state. It was informed in the meeting that the time taken in the investigation of the cases of atrocities on women has reduced since 2019.

In 2019, average time in the investigation of such cases was 108 days which has reduced to 41 days, the release said, adding that 1,344 persons have been given punishment in rape and POCSO cases while 13 have been given death penalty since 2019.