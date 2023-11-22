Strong 6.6-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku on Wednesday, but it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 9.48 a.m. with its epicentre situated at 68 km northwest of West Halmahera Regency in the sea with a depth of 109 km, Xinhua news quoted the meteorology agency as saying.

The tremors were also felt in a nearby province of North Sulawesi, it said.

The meteorology agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami as the tremors would not trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has been frequently stricken by earthquakes for its location on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.