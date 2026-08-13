Strong evidence suggests syndicate in NEET paper leak: Court

New Delhi: A Delhi court, while taking cognisance of CBI’s charge sheet in the NEET paper leak case, has said there is “overwhelming incriminating material” suggesting that the 13 accused formed a syndicate to leak and circulate the question paper for illegal monetary gain.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta took cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s final report against the 13 accused on Wednesday, August 12.

In the order, made available on Thursday, August 13, the court said, “It is prima facie clear from the overwhelming incriminating material collected by the CBI through an extensive investigation that all the aforementioned accused persons, in one manner or the other, formed part of the NEET (UG) 2026 Exam leak syndicate and each one of them have played an active role in dissemination and circulation of the aforesaid exam question paper of all three subjects (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).”

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Kingpin knew there would be no frisking at the designated place

It said that it appeared that alleged kingpin PV Kulkarni was fully aware that there was no practice of frisking of the subject experts at the designated place. Therefore, he took advantage of the situation and took along with him the chits or short notes prepared by him discreetly while doing the translation work for his subject (chemistry).

“Further, it is clear from the record that all these three experts (Kulkarni, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for biology) had given their written undertaking before they were engaged for this work that they will not share any part of the NEET (UG) 2026 exam-related material with anyone in any manner,” the court said.

It said violation of the undertaking shows that these accused persons have committed the criminal breach of trust with the National Testing Agency (NTA) authority, which engaged them for translation of NEET (UG) 2026 Exam question paper of their respective subjects.

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“Besides, by their aforesaid act, they have also prima facie committed criminal misconduct (by a public servant) in terms of Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act,” the court said.

It said it is also clear from the record that all these three subject experts, in active conspiracy with other co-accused persons to obtain the illegal monetary gain, sold the exam-related material (the leaked questions of their respective subjects) to the co-accused persons as well as several candidates “in the guise of providing coaching to them.”

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“All the other co-accused persons have also committed all these offences in active conspiracy with these subject experts. As per the charge-sheet, accused persons have also destroyed/disposed of the leaked NEET (UG) 2026 exam material and some of them have destroyed their electronic devices also containing the relevant material,” the court said.

Court takes cognisance of offences

It then took cognisance of the offences under the provisions of the PC Act, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act provisions and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, receiving stolen property and cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for admissions in medical courses amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.

Dharmendra Pradhan later resigned as education minister over the NEET paper leak row following the protests.