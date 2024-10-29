Strong protest in Roorkee after woman offers namaz on university campus

Tensions erupted in Quantum University in Uttrakhand’s Roorkee district where a video emerged showing a woman offering namaz on the campus premises.

The video which was shot without the woman’s consent soon went viral on social media platforms.

However, situations soon soared as a large number of students came in protest against the woman praying and started chanting Jai Shri Ram in response.

The video of the protest has also gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a large number of students, mostly boys can be seen chanting religious slogans. There are signs of college authorities on the scene.

Siasat.com tried to reach Quantum University officials as well as the circle officer Vivek Kumar for comments but received no response. This copy will be updated if a response if a response is met.