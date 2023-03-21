Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India

According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st March 2023 11:02 pm IST
People panicked after 'tremors' felt in Karnataka town

New Delhi: Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 pm and was also felt in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.

