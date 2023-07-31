Struggled a lot when I entered Raj politics & it continues even today: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje has said that she had to struggle a lot when she entered politics and it continues even today.

While addressing an awards function in Jaipur on Sunday, she said, “When I entered the politics of Rajasthan, I also had to struggle a lot, which has not diminished even today. At that time too there was a struggle. Even today we have to struggle. If I had sat at home in fear, I would not have reached here.”

“It is not that people who reach high positions do not have to struggle. The struggle you guys have done, I also had to face the same struggle when I entered politics in Rajasthan for the first time which continues even today.

“When I became the first woman Chief Minister of Rajasthan, people had said ‘what will you do? This is a male dominated state. However, at that time women themselves became my strength. It is because of them that I am standing here,” she added

Raje said that India has the largest constitution in the world in which women are given equal rights with men. Despite this, women have to fight for their own rights.

“Even today, only men are taking important decisions related to their lives.

“Even if women are happy, the representation in the Parliament is lesser.

Also Read Vasundhara Raje popular face of BJP in Rajasthan: Opinion poll

“Women are flying fighter planes, winning medals in the Olympics. By becoming the President, she is handling the reins of the country. The responsibility of Chandrayaan-3 landing has been entrusted to ‘Rocket Woman’ Ritu Karidhal. But in reality this number is only a fraction of the female population.

“The representation of women is 15 in Lok Sabha, 14 in Rajya Sabha and 13.5 per cent in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, which is very low. Whereas, like both the wheels of a bicycle, the balance of the society rests on men and women, whose equal participation only develops the country.”

Raje said that even today our Muslim sisters express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a decision in their favour by ending the practice of triple talaq.

“Due to many changes brought in the Haj policy by the Modi government, Haj pilgrimage has become easier and this has given special benefits to Muslim women which he had also mentioned in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.”

She said that the pleasant change that has taken place in the lives of women in the last nine years proves that the Modi government is standing ready for the betterment of women. “On the other hand, the public welfare works done by our government in the state, the spirit of social welfare was also inspired by the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” she said.