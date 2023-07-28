Vasundhara Raje popular face of BJP in Rajasthan: Opinion poll

According to ABP-CVoter opinion poll, 35.8 percent of the people in Rajasthan feel that Raje is the popular face of the BJP.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is the popular face of the BJP in the poll bound state, an opinion poll surveyed claimed.

According to ABP-CVoter opinion poll, 35.8 percent of the people in Rajasthan feel that Raje is the popular face of the BJP.

As per the poll carried out between June 26 to July 25 in all the 200 Assembly seats with a sample size of 14,085.

37.1 per cent of the BJP people feel that she is the popular face of the party, while 35.1 per cent of the Congress people also feel the same.

She is being followed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with 9.2 per cent people considering him as the face of the BJP.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year. The Congress exuded confidence that it will form the government again while the BJP is hopeful that it will oust the Congress government.

