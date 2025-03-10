Student dies under mysterious circumstances in Telangana govt school

Hyderabad: A class nine student in Telangana’s Adilabad died under mysterious circumstances at the girls’ ashram school in Ichchoda mandal on Monday, March 10.

The victim was identified as Chikram Lalithya, when her roommates tried to wake her up, the girl did not respond. They immediately informed the school staff, who then alerted her family members.

The police visited the scene, registered a case based on the family’s complaint and sent the body for a postmortem.

Reacting to the incident, Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) called it a murder caused by the Congress government’s incompetence. He demanded that cases be filed against the Telangana government for alleged culpable homicide.

The Sircilla MLA attacked chief minister A Revanth Reddy saying the latter is unable to handle public safety and education “The fact that 83 students have died in Gurukuls in just 14 months is a dark chapter in India’s history,” he remarked, lambasting the government’s apathy toward student welfare.

The handling of Lalithya’s death has further fueled anger, with police allegedly arresting the grieving father instead of consoling the bereaved family. The BRS working president condemned the chief minister’s actions, stating that Revanth Reddy, who had failed as an education minister, was also an utter disaster as Home minister.

He held the Congress regime responsible for crippling the education system, failing to ensure basic student welfare, and leaving institutions in a state of neglect.

“The government is unable to provide even proper food, let alone safety. The Congress will pay a heavy price for its cruelty and negligence,” he warned.