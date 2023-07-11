Student groups call for Telangana bandh on July 12 over Edu sector issues

Hyderabad: Several prominent student groups came together and gave a call for a statewide closure of schools and colleges in the state on July 12 as a protest against several issues plaguing the Education sector in the state.

The Telangana wings of the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), All India Students’ Bloc (AISB), All India Progressive Students’ Union (AIPSU) and the All India Federation of Democratic Students (AIFDS) in a combined press statement raised several demands like,