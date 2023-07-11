Student groups call for Telangana bandh on July 12 over Edu sector issues

Hyderabad: Several prominent student groups came together and gave a call for a statewide closure of schools and colleges in the state on July 12 as a protest against several issues plaguing the Education sector in the state.
The Telangana wings of the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), All India Students’ Bloc (AISB), All India Progressive Students’ Union (AIPSU) and the All India Federation of Democratic Students (AIFDS) in a combined press statement raised several demands like,
- the completion of the pending distribution of textbooks along with providing students with two pairs of school uniforms,
- to fill vacancies of teachers, lecturers, and nonteaching staff, and to extend the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Basthi Mana Badi scheme’ to all schools along with providing the scheme with proper funds
- To fill the vacancies of Scavengers and cleaning staff in all schools and to construct toilets
- And to regulate private schools that are charging students with exorbitant fees by bringing in proper laws