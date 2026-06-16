Student safety is shared responsibility: DSP Sneha Mehra

Hyderabad: Emphasizing that the safety of students is a shared responsibility, District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sneha Mehra has called upon school managements, parents, transport operators, and concerned officials to pay special attention to the safety and maintenance of school buses.

Speaking on the importance of student transportation safety, the DSP stated that educational institutions must strictly adhere to all provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. She directed that every school bus should possess valid fitness certificates, insurance coverage, and permits. In addition, buses must be equipped with essential safety features, including first-aid boxes, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits, to effectively handle unforeseen situations.

The official further stressed that drivers entrusted with transporting schoolchildren should have valid driving licences, adequate experience, and a clean driving record. She warned that driving under the influence of alcohol would not be tolerated under any circumstances and urged drivers to avoid overspeeding, rash driving, and negligent behaviour on the roads.

Highlighting the role of parents in ensuring student safety, the SP advised them to remain vigilant about the condition of school buses and the conduct of drivers. Any deficiencies, safety violations, or suspicious activities should be promptly brought to the notice of the police and relevant authorities, she said.

Reiterating that the well-being of students must remain the highest priority, Sneha Mehra called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to ensure safe, secure, and reliable transportation for schoolchildren and to prevent accidents through strict compliance with safety norms.