Student stabbed at college in Karnataka

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2024 10:00 pm IST
Representational Image

Puttur: A college student in Puttur town allegedly stabbed his college mate and injured her in the hand on Tuesday. The girl was rushed to the government hospital.

Upon receiving the report, Puttur police arrived at the scene, reviewed CCTV footage, and arrested the suspect. The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, said the police.

According to the police officials, the accused is also in shock.

Following the incident, a large crowd of people from the community of the girl arrived at the college and the hospital. As the news spread, certain areas of the town experienced tension.

It was also alleged that the college authorities had initially tried to coax the girl to tell others that a piece of glass had injured her.

Puttur town police dispersed the gathered crowd at the college and hospital premises to diffuse the growing tension.

