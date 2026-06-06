Student union protests pending fee reimbursement dues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) were detained during a protest over pending fee reimbursement dues at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 6.

The student leaders allegedly blocked the convoy of Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, following which police intervened and detained the protesters.

Members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) were detained during a protest over pending fee reimbursement dues at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 6.



The student leaders allegedly blocked the convoy of Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala… pic.twitter.com/HKOsMLGzp5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 6, 2026

Videos shared on social media showed PDSU members staging a sit-in protest and raising slogans of “We Want Justice” before police personnel moved in. The protesters were later taken away in police vehicles.

Fee reimbursement issue

Fee reimbursement remains a major issue in Telangana. In September 2025, private professional colleges across the state threatened to shut down indefinitely over pending fee reimbursement arrears amounting to Rs 8,000 crore.

Also Read Fee reimbursement: KTR accuses Telangana CM of betraying 14 lakh students

According to reports, the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI) submitted a formal closure notice to Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy.

College managements have also demanded the immediate release of Rs 1,200 crore worth of already generated reimbursement tokens, for which budgetary allocations have reportedly been made.

The delays in reimbursements have left faculty and staff salaries unpaid for months, forcing many to struggle with basic expenses.

KTR’s remarks

On May 3, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the state government had failed to clear fee reimbursement dues amounting to nearly Rs 10,000 crore over the past two-and-a-half years.

He said the issue had severely affected more than 2,500 educational institutions, with colleges struggling to function and students facing difficulties in obtaining certificates and continuing their education.

With inputs from IANS.