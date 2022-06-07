Student Visa Day: Celebrating U.S.-India higher education ties in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: U.S. Mission in India organized its sixth annual Student Visa Day. Consular Officers at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad -as well as at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates General in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai – interviewed more than 2,500 Indian student visa applicants. Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina and consuls general throughout India congratulated visa recipients as they prepared to join the growing ranks of Indian students who have chosen to study in the United States – the world’s leading destination for international students.

“Today we recognize the many contributions of Indian students in shaping the U.S.-India relationship, which is celebrating 75 years of achievement,” said Chargé Lacina.

Student Visa Day celebrates higher education ties between the United States and India. This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at U.S. academic institutions, representing more than 20 percent of international students currently in the United States.

“This year, consular officers will interview more students than ever before, and we hope to break last year’s record for issuances,” remarked Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India.

Counselor for Cultural and Educational Affairs Anthony Miranda added, “We are grateful that international students recognize the value of a U.S. education, with its world-class faculty and infrastructure and hands-on, real-world skills that prepare graduates for successful careers.”

The U.S. Mission encourages all students interested in studying in the United States to contact EducationUSA, the U.S. government-sponsored advising service that offers credible and comprehensive information to help navigate the admission and visa processes. EducationUSA represents more than 4,000 accredited U.S. colleges and universities with eight advising centers across India. Students can visit educationusa.state.gov or @educationUSAIndia on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.