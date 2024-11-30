Students allege sexual harrasement by teacher at Telangana govt school

Hyderabad: Students at a government school in Telangana on Friday, November 28 protested over alleged sexual assault by a teacher in Nalgonda district.

The incident occurred at a government school in the Nidamanur Mandal. The accused was identified as Anjaneyulu, a teacher of social science at the school. A few female students alleged that Anjaneyulu indulged in sexual misconduct with them.

The teacher allegedly misbehaved with students in Class 6 and Class 7. The student alleged that a few days ago, Anjaneyulu touched the private parts of a Class 7 student and in another incident, he passed a lewd comment on a student who was celebrating her birthday in the school. Anjaneyulu reportedly said, “You came dressed up very beautifully.”